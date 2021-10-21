Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Short Interest Up 25.3% in September

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $4,049,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Arko alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth about $33,353,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 20,670.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,503 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,204,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $11,508,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arko by 1,904.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 910,308 shares during the period. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that Arko will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.