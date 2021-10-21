Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.96

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.96 and traded as high as C$3.30. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$3.27, with a volume of 847,790 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.96.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

