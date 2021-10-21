Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.85.

NYSE ARGO opened at $54.66 on Monday. Argo Group International has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $58.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 968,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

