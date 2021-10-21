Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Short Interest Down 20.3% in September

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 9,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 910,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging stock. Stolper Co bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 228,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Ardagh Metal Packaging makes up 1.1% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

