Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.10

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $540.05 million, a PE ratio of -460.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

