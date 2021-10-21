Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON ARBB opened at GBX 900 ($11.76) on Wednesday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a one year high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 970.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,020.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.21 million and a P/E ratio of 51.72.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Nigel Boardman purchased 1,500 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.