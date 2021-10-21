Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.92

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.92 and last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 3008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABR. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

