Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $170.48

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $170.48 and last traded at $169.97, with a volume of 12222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,072,000 after purchasing an additional 94,631 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 920.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $3,839,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

