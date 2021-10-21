AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $112.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as high as $96.85 and last traded at $95.66, with a volume of 1811609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.21.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on APP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.77.

Get AppLovin alerts:

In other news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 104,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $9,395,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,698,305 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,845,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.