Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $140.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.85.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $149.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,691,830 shares of company stock worth $397,338,306. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

