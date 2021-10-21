Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.5% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $149.35. 710,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,933,344. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average of $138.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,691,830 shares of company stock valued at $397,338,306. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.