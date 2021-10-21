Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

