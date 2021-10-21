Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $100.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apollo Global Management traded as high as $76.20 and last traded at $76.12, with a volume of 33716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.30.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after purchasing an additional 380,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,435,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,011 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

