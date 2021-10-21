Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $100.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apollo Global Management traded as high as $76.20 and last traded at $76.12, with a volume of 33716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.30.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.
In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.56.
Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.
About Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)
Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.
