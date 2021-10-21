APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,600 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Dycom Industries worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 687,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $498,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Dycom Industries by 25.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

NYSE DY opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.