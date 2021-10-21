APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,000 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 9.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 19.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 71.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 30.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 445,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 104,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

