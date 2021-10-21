APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 677.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $37.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEAK. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

