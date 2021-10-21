APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.65.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $60.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.36. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

