Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, October 8th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,375.00.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANFGF remained flat at $$20.40 during midday trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509. Antofagasta has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.