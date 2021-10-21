Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $421.09 and last traded at $416.23, with a volume of 19511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $393.75.

The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Anthem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,415,000 after buying an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Anthem by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after buying an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.19. The company has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

