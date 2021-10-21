Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $422.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,419. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.41 and a 200 day moving average of $381.19. Anthem has a twelve month low of $269.01 and a twelve month high of $425.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.18.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.