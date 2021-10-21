Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $485.00 Price Target at Barclays

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $450.00 to $485.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

NYSE ANTM opened at $424.05 on Thursday. Anthem has a 1-year low of $269.01 and a 1-year high of $425.44. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

