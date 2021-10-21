Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $485.00 Price Target at Barclays

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $450.00 to $485.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.
NYSE ANTM opened at $424.05 on Thursday. Anthem has a 1-year low of $269.01 and a 1-year high of $425.44. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
