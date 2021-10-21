Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,688,169 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 387,411 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.92% of Antares Pharma worth $50,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 32.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $622.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.07 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

