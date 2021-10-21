ANON (ANON) Trading Up 23.4% Over Last Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $48,134.63 and $3.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ANON has traded up 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001747 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00067931 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00045502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.