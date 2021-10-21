Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 3,411.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,375 ($44.09).

AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,738.50 ($35.78) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,909.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,160.88. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a one year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £37.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $2.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders have acquired a total of 244 shares of company stock worth $643,048 in the last quarter.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.