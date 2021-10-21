AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $307.82 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANGO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

