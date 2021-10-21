Aneel Bhusri Sells 4,095 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $277.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.50. The company has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,540.25 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.62 and a 12-month high of $282.77.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.