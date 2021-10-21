Ancora Advisors LLC Takes Position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $1,216,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSAG opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.67.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.