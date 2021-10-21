Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 11.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 28,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 67.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,497,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,079,000 after buying an additional 57,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 238.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 125,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 88,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

SJM stock opened at $121.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

