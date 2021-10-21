Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,343 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,959,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,059,000 after buying an additional 285,797 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 682,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 647,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after buying an additional 110,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after buying an additional 159,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.88. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

