Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,768,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6,863.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 76,393 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.64. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $40.39 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

