Analyzing ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ACNB and BEO Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ACNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ACNB has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ACNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 28.23% 11.48% 1.14% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

ACNB has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACNB and BEO Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $105.22 million 2.30 $18.39 million N/A N/A BEO Bancorp $30.93 million 1.39 $5.52 million N/A N/A

ACNB has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Summary

ACNB beats BEO Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, PA.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

