Analysts Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) PT at $90.83

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

RPM International stock opened at $85.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $6,081,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in RPM International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of RPM International by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of RPM International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

