Analysts Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) PT at $102.85

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist began coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $92.72. 5,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,221. Ball has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average of $87.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Ball will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

