Analysts Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) PT at $102.85

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.85.
Several analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist began coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $92.72. 5,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,221. Ball has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average of $87.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.
Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Ball will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
