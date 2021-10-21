Analysts Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Price Target at $76.83

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.83.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

APH opened at $78.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 99.2% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after acquiring an additional 202,342 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $5,143,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $3,504,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,251,000 after acquiring an additional 502,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

