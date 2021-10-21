Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Avaya (AVYA)

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/20/2021 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

10/18/2021 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

10/13/2021 – Avaya was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

10/12/2021 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

9/16/2021 – Avaya had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Avaya had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE AVYA opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 325.17 and a beta of 1.57. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. Avaya’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Avaya by 2,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

