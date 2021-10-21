Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Avaya (AVYA)

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/20/2021 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 10/18/2021 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.
- 10/13/2021 – Avaya was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.
- 10/12/2021 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “
- 9/16/2021 – Avaya had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/1/2021 – Avaya had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE AVYA opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 325.17 and a beta of 1.57. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. Avaya’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.
