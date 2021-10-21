Analysts Offer Predictions for Tilray Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tilray in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 740.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 81.5% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2,868.9% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

