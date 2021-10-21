Analysts Offer Predictions for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

KRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $938.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.88. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $15.53.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 136.26%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

