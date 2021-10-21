Analysts Offer Predictions for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$100.01 million during the quarter.
