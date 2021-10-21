Analysts Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to Post $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.09. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.46 to $8.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.74.

ZBH traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,930. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $130.05 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.76 and its 200-day moving average is $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

