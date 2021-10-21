Analysts Expect Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $309.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) will report $309.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $318.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300.21 million. Vermilion Energy posted sales of $211.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vermilion Energy.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. The business had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on VET. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

