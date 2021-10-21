Analysts Expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Brokerages expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report $3.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.11 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $11.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

STX stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $80.53. 1,969,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.01. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

