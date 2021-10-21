Analysts Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to Announce $4.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will post $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.36. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings of $2.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $18.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.73 to $18.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $21.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.62 to $22.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.17.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,449. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $7.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $442.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,610. The firm has a market cap of $417.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $299.60 and a 12 month high of $442.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $412.40 and its 200 day moving average is $406.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

