Analysts Anticipate Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to Post -$1.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will announce ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.11). Protara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.14).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TARA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Protara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,455. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $79.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 83.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

