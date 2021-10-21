Analysts Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.59 Million

Brokerages expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to post $154.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.60 million to $156.06 million. Natera reported sales of $98.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $616.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $619.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $764.74 million, with estimates ranging from $750.24 million to $791.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%.

Several research firms have commented on NTRA. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

In other news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $550,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $207,229.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,816 shares of company stock valued at $25,936,573. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,283,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,880.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 700,432 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,316,000 after purchasing an additional 691,703 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,000,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,602,000 after purchasing an additional 556,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,284,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,537. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.26. Natera has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.87.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.