Analysts Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.11 Million

Analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report $291.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.00 million. LendingTree reported sales of $220.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. The company had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREE. Stephens decreased their target price on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 23.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 93.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $149.62. 2,555,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,421. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $130.02 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

