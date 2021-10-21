Analysts Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post $419.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.30 million and the highest is $419.70 million. Forward Air reported sales of $332.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,159,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 93.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after buying an additional 119,475 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,612,000 after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 6.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth $5,000,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,162. Forward Air has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average is $89.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.