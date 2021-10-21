Analysts Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. Eaton posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.39.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $161.76. 39,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,927. Eaton has a one year low of $101.52 and a one year high of $171.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.86 and a 200 day moving average of $152.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Eaton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $1,606,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in Eaton by 193.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 296,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 195,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

