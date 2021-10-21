Analysts Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report $138.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.50 million. CRA International reported sales of $121.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $573.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.18 million to $580.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $601.61 million, with estimates ranging from $583.80 million to $615.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $148.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRAI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,222. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.51. The stock has a market cap of $792.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. CRA International has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $110.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In related news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $617,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $385,547.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,666 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CRA International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth $189,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 35.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.