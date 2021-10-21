Analysts Anticipate Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to Post $0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. Banco Santander (Brasil) reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.64. 29,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,108. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

