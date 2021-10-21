Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 3,100 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

About Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY)

Amerityre Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires. It operates through the following segments: Closed-Cell Polyurethane Foam Tires and Polyurethane Elastomer Industrial Tires. The Closed-Cell Polyurethane Foam Tires segment manufacture closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, golf and baggage carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications.

